MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today announces the appointment of Michel Lalande as Executive Vice-President, Legal Affairs and Secretariat.

Mr. Lalande, who has 30 years of experience as a lawyer and executive and is recognized as a team leader and builder, will manage all of CDPQ's legal and regulatory activities. He will play a key role in supporting CDPQ and its subsidiaries on legal, regulatory, ethical and compliance matters related to investments and operations in in Québec, Canada and around the world. He will also manage the organization's Secretariat, which oversees the application of best governance practices and advises the Board of Directors and its committees as well as CDPQ's various internal committees.

"Michel Lalande is known for his great leadership and his ability to steer complex projects involving multiple stakeholders," said Charles Emond, President and CEO of CDPQ. "His vast transactional experience, both in Canada and abroad, and his detailed understanding of regulatory issues give him a broad and complete overview of the key role Legal Affairs plays for a global, long-term investor like CDPQ."

"I am very proud and pleased to join such a talented team at CDPQ, an organization serving Quebecers that is present around the world," said Mr. Lalande. "I look forward to taking on this important challenge and to contributing to CDPQ's success alongside the Legal Affairs team."

Mr. Lalande, who will join CDPQ in January 2021, is Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada and leads a team that was recognized as the Canadian Law Department of the Year in the latest Canadian Law Awards. He began his legal career in corporate mergers and acquisitions and securities at Fasken Martineau. After some years as Legal Affairs Director at Teleglobe, during which he worked on several international transactions, partnerships and financing, he joined BCE/Bell Canada in 2000 as Assistant General Counsel to continue working on transactions, following which he became responsible for BCE/Bell Canada's legal and secretariat department.

Mr. Lalande has received many professional awards throughout his career, including Lexpert's Top 40 under 40. He was also named Québec Chief Legal Counsel of the year and was a finalist for the Canadian General Counsel Awards many times, in addition to winning governance awards in Canada and the United States.

Michel Lalande will be a member of the Executive Committee and will report to the President and CEO of CDPQ.

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2020, it held CA$333.0 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

