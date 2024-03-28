MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - CDPQ has announced the appointment of Rana Ghorayeb and Martine Rivard to the Board of Directors of its subsidiary CDPQ Infra, which acts as owner-operator of major infrastructure projects, including Réseau express métropolitain (REM). A 17 km section of that project, between Montreal's Central Station and Brossard, is already in operation.

"We are delighted to welcome to the Board of Directors Rana Ghorayeb and Martine Rivard, who are recognized for their strategic impact on the development of organizations. Their contribution will be significant at a time when the organization is growing and taking on major projects." said Emmanuel Jaclot, who was appointed Chair of the CDPQ Infra Board of Directors in July.

As Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ since 2018, Mr. Jaclot is responsible for the organization's global infrastructure strategy and investments and for managing a $60 billion portfolio of assets. With nearly 20 years of experience in large-scale infrastructure transactions, he previously held the position of Senior Vice-President at Schneider Electric in London and Deputy Managing Director of EDF Energies Nouvelles in Paris.

Mr. Jaclot holds an MBA from INSEAD and a degree in engineering from École des Mines de Paris.

Rana Ghorayeb

Rana Ghorayeb was recently appointed Executive Vice-President and Head of Real Estate at the CDPQ. Previously, she had served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Otéra Capital since 2019. In that role she distinguished herself by successfully leading a profound transformation of the organization and the rollout of the portfolio growth and diversification strategy. In 2012 she joined CDPQ as Executive Vice-President on the Infrastructure team, where she was responsible for building partnerships and conducting investments internationally.

Prior to that she worked at JP Morgan Asset Management in London, where she was responsible for real estate investments in several European countries. As a senior partner, she also managed real estate transactions for the New York-based TIAA fund..

Ms. Ghorayeb holds a Master of Science in Finance from New York University, and a Master of Engineering in Construction Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Planning from Concordia University.

Martine Rivard

Throughout her career, Martine Rivard has built a solid track record as a manager and director of major corporations. She has led human resources and employee experience departments at several major companies, including VIA Rail Canada, CSL Group and Air Liquide Canada.

Ms. Rivard sits on the Agropur Board of Directors and Human Capital, Technology and Governance committees. Through her broad experience, she has developed high-calibre expertise in managing talent and improving the performance of organizations in competitive markets.

She has a Bachelor of Industrial Relations from Université de Montréal and holds "Rotman Directors Education Program, Management" and "HR and Compensation Committee Effectiveness" certifications from the University of Toronto – Rotman School of Management.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2023, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 434 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

LEARN MORE ABOUT GOVERNANCE AT INFRA CDPQ

https://www.cdpqinfra.com/en/about-us/governance

