CDPQ Infra launches planning for the first phase of the CITÉ plan to improve mobility in the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - CDPQ Infra today accepted a new mandate from the Government of Québec to plan the first phase of the CITÉ plan and set up the organization required to ensure the proper development of the next stages of the tramway project.

CDPQ Infra will soon confirm the composition of the project team, which will include all the expertise needed for the mandate to move forward.

The planning of the Québec tramway project will allow, among other things, establishing an optimized implementation schedule and beginning the design work. This planning will also include the issuance of a procurement notice in order to solicit the interest of companies with both local and international experience in building major infrastructures and in constructing tramway transportation systems.

The CITÉ plan, presented by CDPQ Infra in June, aims to improve mobility throughout the territory of the Communauté métropolitaine de Québec (CMQ). Phase 1 of the CITÉ plan includes a new 19-km tramway line linking the Le Gendre, Sainte-Foy, Saint-Roch and Charlesbourg sectors.

"Starting today, we are taking the necessary steps to meet the growing mobility needs of our communities. We are proud to embark on the detailed project planning phase. In the coming months, we will work to make this plan a reality to improve the city's mobility," said Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra.

Next Steps

In the coming weeks, we will also begin taking steps to implement the CITÉ plan, including concluding a final agreement setting out the roles and responsibilities of the MTQ, Québec City and CDPQ Infra, in parallel with the required legislative amendments.

CDPQ Infra will communicate more details about the project's next steps in the next few weeks. Throughout the various stages, CDPQ Infra is committed to listening to stakeholders.

