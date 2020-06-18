Alexandre Synnett appointed Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) announced today a new structure to maximize its impact in technology. This integrated approach, under the leadership of Alexandre Synnett, who is appointed Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, aims to leverage technology for performance, both in investment and risk management activities and in transforming the organization.

"For many years now, CDPQ has made the integration of disruptive technology a strategic priority. With this new integrated approach, we will be even better positioned to seize investment opportunities and strengthen our business practices," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ. "Technology will play a central role in all our activities going forward. The current crisis, which is accelerating the adoption of new technological solutions in every industry, has strengthened our conviction."

Previously Executive Vice-President, Digital Technology and Operations, Alexandre Synnett notably led the acceleration of CDPQ's digital shift. In his new role, he will pilot the new technology strategy that aims to create even more value for CDPQ and add investment and technology risk management activities to his responsibilities, in addition to the organization's digital transformation.

Three pillars to unify CDPQ's approach to technology

The new integrated approach is based on three pillars. The first one aims to anticipate and capitalize on investment opportunities created by disruptive technology and models. Led by Tom Birch, Global Managing Director, Venture Capital and Technology, this team will work on increasing investments in technology companies from around the world, at all stages of maturity and across all asset classes. The team will also continue to work closely with the group responsible of CDPQ's investments in Québec.

The second pillar aims to protect invested capital by further integrating technology into risk management at CDPQ. In addition to allowing it to better assess the impact that technological innovations have on its portfolio companies, this aspect aims to enhance CDPQ's market intelligence on the business models of the future.

The third pillar involves the digital strategy and will focus on CDPQ's transformation so that it remains an agile and cutting-edge organization, including through augmented and artificial intelligence, the digital experience and the integration of different technological innovations into decision-making processes.

The creation of an integrated global research and data science group, under the leadership of Jim McMullan

In addition, the Global Research team, which is already a key partner to CDPQ's investment teams for sectoral research, will add an additional dimension to its work by including, going forward, all analytical services and data sciences capacities, which were previously part of various teams across the organization. This new integrated group, led by Jim McMullan, Head of Global Investment Research, will create a multidisciplinary team that will provide a sought-after expertise to both internal teams and existing and potential CDPQ partners.

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at December 31, 2019, it held CAD 340.1 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

