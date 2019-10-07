CCM: world leader, based in Montreal

Montreal company writes a new chapter in its rich history with the launch of new branding, while celebrating a more inclusive sport of hockey

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian Club of Montreal guest of honour Rick Blackshaw, president and CEO of CCM, described how the world's largest hockey equipment manufacturer is strengthening its Quebec roots, as it directs its global expansion from its head office in Montreal. Since the company's acquisition by Birch Hill in 2017, CCM has been investing in sustainable growth in its US, European and Asian markets and is committed to help grow the game of hockey.

Transformation and innovation

With 500 employees, 400 of whom are based at its Saint-Laurent head office, and a new world-class management team, CCM has implemented a dynamic business structure rooted in innovation.

Through the transformation of its supply chain, the centralization of its distribution system, and, in particular, the renewal of its innovation process, CCM products are now sold in over 3,500 outlets in 76 countries, confirming the hockey equipment maker's global leadership. "Innovation is at the heart of our development because it allows all players, both professional and amateur, to reach their full potential," said Blackshaw. "The CCM Performance Lab, located right here in Saint-Laurent, allows us to design and develop innovative products with avant-garde design, using cutting-edge materials. The CCM equipment virtually becomes an extension of the athlete."

A brand that is synonymous with passion

From morning to night, hockey players are constantly pushing their limits to become stronger, faster and smarter. CCM employees recognize and share this passion. Because CCM is obsessed with making equipment that helps these athletes excel, the company has introduced new branding to convey this passion for the sport: ALL OUT, or give it your all, at all times.

"We are constantly striving to take design further, to do more testing and to spend more hours collaborating on and off the ice with the world's best players," says Blackshaw. "ALL OUT reflects this philosophy, this passion that transcends hockey."

Do not leave anyone offside

The growth of the hockey community is essential and CCM's mission is to work with all stakeholders in the sport to share its passion, ensuring that the sport of hockey reflects the diversity of today's Canada. CCM also wants to ensure that hockey is played by the greatest number of people and remains our national sport.

"All of us in the hockey world need to work together to advance the game," says Blackshaw. "The game of hockey must be more inclusive and more open to women, to New Canadians, to the disadvantaged, to cultural communities and to the LGBTQ+ community."

It is with this mission in mind that CCM wishes to develop a new program that, with the collaboration of professional players associated with the company, will celebrate diversity and inclusion through hockey stories that will present actual experiences of citizens from all walks of life. The company hopes to make these hockey heroes better known and to create inspiring role models for new generations of Canadian hockey players.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of hockey equipment and related apparel. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States and Europe. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Carey Price, Connor McDavid and John Tavares. CCM Hockey is also the preferred equipment supplier of the National Hockey League and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and national teams. For more info, visit: www.ccmhockey.com.

About Birch Hill Equity Partners

With over $3 billion in capital under management, Birch Hill Equity Partners invests in leading middle-market businesses. Birch Hill's team has many years of experience working together as an active partner with top management teams in building long term value. Since 1994, Birch Hill has made 58 investments with 46 now fully realized.

SOURCE CCM Hockey

For further information: Marie-Christine Garon, NATIONAL, mcgaron@national.ca, 514-409-0031; Martine Robert, NATIONAL, mrobert@national.ca, 514-212-7812