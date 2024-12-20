MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - CCM Hockey Partners with USA Hockey National Teams as Official Supplier

CCM Hockey is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with USA Hockey, becoming the official partner and supplier for all national teams. As part of this agreement, CCM will provide state-of-the-art equipment, including helmets, gloves, sticks, skates, protective gear and fans apparel to USA Hockey's National Teams and their fans

CCM Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership with USA Hockey (CNW Group/CCM Hockey)

This collaboration underscores CCM's commitment to supporting elite athletes at every level of the sport and helping them perform at their best on the world stage. With CCM's innovation and performance-driven products, USA Hockey's national teams will be equipped with the highest quality gear to compete at the highest level of international hockey.

"We are thrilled to partner with USA Hockey and continue our legacy of providing top-tier equipment to the sport's best players," said Marrouane Nabih, CEO of CCM Hockey. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing the game and empowering athletes with the tools they need to succeed."

"We're excited about our new agreement with CCM Hockey and appreciate their wide-ranging support of our programs," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "We share a vision to continue efforts to grow and provide wider access to the game and look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial partnership."

CCM Hockey will also serve as an official partner of USA Hockey's two national Try Hockey For Free Days, events that introduce new kids and families to the sport across the country.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League and several NCAA and National teams.

About USA Hockey

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders; fosters Olympic and Paralympic dreams; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

SOURCE CCM Hockey

