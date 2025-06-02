CCM Hockey, a leading manufacturer of high-performance hockey equipment and apparel, teams up with hockey star Erin Ambrose for a second time to unveil a new iteration of their exclusive Erin Ambrose 23 collection.

MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - CCM Hockey and PWHL hockey star Erin Ambrose are taking their collaboration to the next level as they return with a powerful new iteration of CCM x Erin Ambrose 23. This limited-edition collection co-created by the number 23 of the Montréal Victoire celebrates the evolution of hockey and the powerful connections between the game, the players and the fans. The collaboration shines a light on Erin's influence and support of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities on and off the ice.

The second drop features new limited-edition apparel, from graphic tees to stylish hoodies and joggers, and adds new style and support to the first collection. It is a call to make hockey a space for self-expression that welcomes everyone.

"With the 2025 Erin Ambrose 23 collection, we wanted to bring hockey into a space where it hasn't traditionally had a strong presence," Marrouane Nabih, CEO, CCM Hockey. "It goes beyond the rink, showcasing authenticity, style and a sense of belonging. Erin isn't just a collaborator—she's a force who's transforming her sport. Through CCM x Erin Ambrose 23, we're celebrating her voice, her leadership and the impact she's having on inclusivity in hockey."

Erin Ambrose, Olympic gold medallist, three-time world champion and the reigning PWHL Defender of the Year, embodies a new era of hockey: unapologetic, inclusive and proud.

"Sports haven't always been welcoming for everyone," said Ambrose. "Today, we're creating spaces where everyone can feel they belong. CCM x Erin Ambrose 23 is about inspiring new dynamics, where authenticity is a strength. Women's sports are drawing fans who've never felt the rink was for them. This collection is for them. It's where I can be myself, and they can too."

CCM x Erin Ambrose 23 wants everyone to claim their place in hockey—on the ice, in the stands and everywhere the sport lives and breathes. Available in limited quantities online and in select stores, the collection offers a chance for fans to express what hockey means to them and show their support, and it's never felt this real.

