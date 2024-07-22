The Company continues to power the core of the cannabis movement through strategic event participation

PHOENIX, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- CCELL® , the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and peerless vaporization technology, today announced that it will participate in the following events and trade shows over the third quarter:

CHAMPS Trade Show, July 23-26, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV: A first look at the newly launched Vision Box Series All-in-One Vaporizers will be available at CCELL's exhibitor booth, along with various other popular products such as the Rosin Bar and Eco Star all-in-one vaporizers.





California State Fair Cannabis Competition - Golden Bear Awards, July 27th, 2024 in Sacramento, CA: CCELL will be sponsoring the Golden Bear Awards at the California State Fair during a private, seated ceremony. Medal winners in each of the 44 cannabis sub-categories are now vying for 9 prestigious Golden Bear Awards, which were determined by Budist's panel of judges.





Flower Expo Michigan, August 7-8, 2024, in Lansing, MI: The Vision Box Series All-in-One Vaporizers will make their official debut at the exhibition, with unfilled samples available to potential buyers. Additionally, Angela Pih, Chief Global Brand & Marketing Officer, will be speaking on the Elevating Cannabis Business: Innovations in Retail, Marketing, and Technology panel at 1:00 ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.





The Emerald Cup, August 17-18, 2024, in Oakland, CA: CCELL is sponsoring and exhibiting at the 20th-anniversary event and providing hardware for the vape judging kits.





Hall of Flowers, September 20-21, 2024, in Santa Rosa, CA: A broad range of CCELL's premium vapes, cartridges, and batteries will be featured at the trade show, with team members available for questions and to provide product recommendations.

For wholesale inquiries or to learn more about CCELL's event participation please reach out to [email protected] .

