CCELL® Debuts First Smart All-In-One Vaporizers on 710

The Company introduces The Vision Box Series alongside a strategic rebrand

PHOENIX, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- CCELL® , the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and peerless vaporization technology, today announced the debut of its new generation smart all-in-one vaporizers alongside a refreshed brand identity, amplifying the Company's unwavering commitment to powering the cannabis industry from the core with its relentless technological vision.

The Vision Box Series includes the Vision Box and the Vision Box Elite, the first CCELL® all-in-one vaporizers with smart displays, enabling users to view battery levels and voltage settings while consuming. Vision Box vaporizers feature the world's first anti-burn and anti-clogging technologies, with an intelligent temperature monitoring system ensuring zero burnt taste and a multi-purpose slide switch designed to prevent clogs and seal in aromas. The Vision Box Elite is engineered with HeRo heating technology particularly compatible with live rosins and solventless oils. The Vision Box Series will be available to CCELL® partners in the U.S. in late July.

From July 10th - 17th, CCELL® will proudly sponsor the first-ever SF Hash Week , a celebration of the Bay Area's rich cannabis culture. During the week-long celebration, CCELL® will feature several brand partners including AIRO, JETTY, TIMELESS, RAW GARDEN, and NASHA. To continue the 710 celebration nationwide, CCELL® and its AUXO brand will offer up to 60% off its e-commerce platform store.ccell.com .

CCELL® invests over 10% of its total revenue into R&D annually for continuous product upgrades and new technological innovations and empowers its partners with customization capabilities, developing brand-new products based on a customer's specific concepts or needs. CCELL®'s technology has been a vital force behind its partners' success, with CCELL® hardware powering the wins of coveted industry awards such as The Emerald Cup, High Times Cannabis Cup, World CBD Awards, and more.

To learn more about CCELL®'s mission, R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and product offerings, please visit https://www.ccell.com/ . For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capabilities, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices. Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com as well as on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , X (Twitter) , and YouTube .

