CCELL® Debuts Revolutionary 3.0 Bio-Heating Technology at MJBizCon

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- CCELL® ("CCELL" or the "Company"), the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, yesterday debuted its revolutionary CCELL 3.0 technology at MJBizCon in Las Vegas. CCELL 3.0 is the world's first biomimetic heating solution designed to improve terpene preservation for a wider range of flavor capabilities and reduce leaks and clogs while providing maximum oil utilization through its postless tank design.

CCELL 3.0 Bio-Heating AIOs & Carts

CCELL's extensive R&D team turned to nature itself to develop a heating core inspired by the natural systems found in plants. CCELL's proprietary VeinMesh technology, influenced by the veins abundant in leaves, reduces the core's peak temperature by 30%, noticeably improving flavor and terpene preservation with cooler vape clouds. The core's 3D Stomata design is based on the living pores that cover plants allowing them to "breathe" and provides 10x the number of core inlets as competitor products to ensure even oil flow, reducing leaks and clogs by 50%. CCELL 3.0's heating core is also completely cottonless, providing true-to-plant tastes free of burnt flavors.

"CCELL 3.0 is poised to revolutionize the vape sector," said CCELL's Product Manager. "Our R&D experts spent countless hours engineering a heating element designed specifically for cannabis oil from the ground up. The innovation in this technology delivers bigger, cooler clouds, richer flavors, a consistently smooth experience, and fewer issues when it comes to leaks and clogs."

CCELL 3.0 technology will be introduced in the new postless GemBox, GemBar, and MixJoy All-In-One devices as well as the Vita and Diama 1-2ml 510 cartridges, built for all oil types at higher capacities. CCELL 3.0 and correlating devices will be available for wholesale beginning in December. For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected].

To learn more about CCELL's innovation, R&D and manufacturing capabilities, and product offerings, please visit https://www.ccell.com/.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a global leader in vaporization technology, renowned for revolutionizing the industry with its advanced ceramic heating components. Since 2016, CCELL® has redefined standards in the portable vaporizer space through continuous innovation, patented technologies, and exceptional product quality. With extensive R&D resources and manufacturing capabilities across the United States and Asia, CCELL® delivers unmatched vaporization performance and is trusted by over 2,000 brand partners worldwide. Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com as well as on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

