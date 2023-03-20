CBSA to reopen all NEXUS airport enrolment centres

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The CBSA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are delivering on their commitment to reopen all NEXUS enrolment centres in Canadian airports by Spring 2023. This will both expand the program's capacity and help the thousands of travellers who request NEXUS memberships each month get their cards faster.

Beginning today, travellers can book interviews at the following airports, with interview start dates listed below:

March 27

Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ)



Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (YWG)

April 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

Calgary International Airport (YYC)

Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

April 24

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)



Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport (YOW)

This new enrolment option for air travellers has two steps. Canadian airport enrolment centres will be staffed with CBSA officers who will complete the Canadian portion of the NEXUS interview, and the U.S. interviews are completed by CBP at Canadian airport preclearance locations when applicants depart Canada to fly to the U.S. Conditionally-approved NEXUS applicants and renewing members who require an interview will be able to book the Canadian portion of their interview at one of these airports through the Trusted Traveller Programs scheduler as interview times become available.

Applicants can now choose from among three options for their NEXUS interviews:

A joint U.S. - Canada interview at a land enrolment centre (14 locations) in the U.S. A split interview at a Canadian land enrolment centre (2 locations) followed by an interview at a U.S. land enrolment centre (Canadian interview is conducted at the Canadian enrolment centre and the U.S. interview completed at the corresponding U.S. enrolment centre located just across the border at the port of entry). A two-step interview at a Canadian airport enrolment centre (8 locations), followed by an interview at a U.S. preclearance location in a Canadian airport.

Existing members who renew their membership prior to the expiry date will have their benefits extended for up to five years to allow for the scheduling and completion of interviews, as required (if they have not been auto-renewed).

These efforts are working. Since October 1, 2022, CBSA and CBP have completed over 300,000 NEXUS enrolments and reduced the net inventory of applicants by approximately 130,000 from its peak in summer 2022.

"NEXUS is a win-win for Canada and the United States. That's why we're finding new, flexible solutions to cut wait times and enlarge the program. The reopening of NEXUS airport enrolment centres in Canada is making a major difference – reducing the backlog, expanding capacity and helping more people get NEXUS cards. We'll keep supporting NEXUS so it can keep generating billions in economic activity on both sides of the border."

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"CBP and CBSA rely on our close collaboration and strong relationship to support the NEXUS program and its mission to help facilitate travel of trusted and low-risk travelers. We are proud of the NEXUS program and the historic cooperation we have achieved in facilitating the travel of trusted and low-risk travelers, and remain committed to keeping NEXUS a viable option for the traveling public."



Matthew Davies, Executive Director, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Admissibility and Passenger Programs

NEXUS is a joint program managed by the Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The U.S. interview can be completed at any of the 8 Canadian airports where the U.S. is currently conducting preclearance operations. Both interviews do not need to be completed on the same day, nor at the same airport. To access a preclearance location at an airport for their U.S. interview, applicants must be a ticketed passenger travelling to the U.S . that day.

. that day. Once the Canadian interview is complete, applicants can complete the U.S. interview before their subsequent flight to the U.S. at a preclearance location. No appointment is required for this U.S. interview but applicants should give themselves extra time before their flight. Applicants should refer to the CBP NEXUS enrolment centre website to confirm operating hours: Preclearance | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov).

Applicants should refer to the CBP NEXUS enrolment centre website to confirm operating hours: Preclearance | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov). After being conditionally approved for NEXUS, applicants have up to five years to complete both the U.S. and Canadian interviews. A decision regarding their NEXUS application will not be made until both interviews are complete.

Applicants must complete their two NEXUS interviews in the same mode – either land or air – but not a combination of the two.

