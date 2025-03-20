MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP and the CBSA announced today that four arrests have been made in Mississauga, Ontario, after foiling attempts to smuggle Ketamine, a dangerous anesthetic, from coming into Canada.

Between February 18th and March 3rd, 2025, four separate individuals landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, all arriving from Europe. Baggage examinations by CBSA border services officers uncovered 154 kilograms of suspected Ketamine concealed inside the travellers' luggage, with an estimated street value of $4,608,000.

Ketamine is an odorless and colourless drug that is used as a medical anesthetic in liquid form, but is often illicitly sold in powder form. There are several mental, physical, and long term effects associated with taking Ketamine. When taken, it can distort how an individual experiences sight and sound, and interferes with one's ability to perceive pain. Due to these effects, it can sometimes be used to commit sexual assault.

The CBSA seized the Ketamine and arrested the travellers. The RCMP Central Region Toronto Airport Detachment, Border Integrity Response team has charged:

Alison Louise Olmes (63), of Caledon, Ontario , with Importing a Controlled Substance, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for smuggling 30.8 kilograms of suspected Ketamine into Canada

Courtney Linda Johanne Desbois (27), of Toronto, Ontario, with Importing a Controlled Substance, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for smuggling 31.8 kilograms of suspected Ketamine into Canada

Lamia Hamici (40), of Montreal, Quebec, with Importing a Controlled Substance, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for smuggling 60 kilograms of suspected Ketamine into Canada

Britney Carolyn Allen (32), of Whitby, Ontario, with Importing a Controlled Substance, contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for smuggling 30.95 kilograms of suspected Ketamine into Canada

All accused have been released on an undertaking and are expected to appear at the A. Grenville and William Davis Courthouse in Brampton on March 26, 2025 and April 9, 2025.

Quotes:

"These seizures are yet another example of Canada's Border Plan in action and the effective partnership between the CBSA and the RCMP in stopping drug trafficking. Ketamine poses a significant threat to public health, and our law enforcement agencies are keeping our communities safe, both in Canada and abroad."

– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Ketamine is a strong anesthetic and it's use has been the cause of many deaths in Canada. The RCMP is acting to protect Canadians from dangerous drugs that harm our communities. The importation of a narcotic like ketamine is a serious offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act and a conviction may result in a lengthy prison sentence."

– Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"Ketamine is a lethal substance that poses a significant risk to the safety of Canadians, and the CBSA is committed to securing Canada's border from drug threats like this one. These seizures exemplify the hard work of our border services officers with our RCMP partners who employ targeting and intelligence methods to protect the health and safety of Canadians."

– Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our border and disrupting organized crime.

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

