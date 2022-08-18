WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) are committed to keeping communities safe from illicit narcotics.

On August 1, 2022, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the cab, border services officers discovered a duffle bag containing 28 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 30 kg.

The CBSA arrested the driver and passenger and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP took custody of the subjects and the evidence.

The RCMP took conduct of the investigation and have formally charged Narinder Singh, 50, and Harpreet Singh, 31, both of Winnipeg, Manitoba, with:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act .

. Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Their next scheduled court date is on September 19, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing.

Quotes

"The CBSA is Canada's front line – and seizures like this are clear signs that our efforts to prevent crime and keep illegal contraband off our streets are working. I want to commend CBSA employees for their excellent work in keeping our communities safe."

- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"This is a fine example of our officers working diligently to keep drugs out of our communities. With the ongoing cooperation that exists between the CBSA and the RCMP, we will continue to protect Canadians."

- Joe McMahon, District Director, Ambassador Bridge Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"Members of the RCMP's Border Integrity Program protect our border by preventing, detecting, and disrupting cross-border criminality. This investigation is another great example of the RCMP and the CBSA working together to protect our communities by preventing illegal drugs from reaching our streets."

- Superintendent Shawn Boudreau, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

Quick Facts

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

