COUTTS, AB, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to safeguarding our country and keeping illegal and dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.



On April 9, 2023, CBSA officers discovered and seized approximately 30 kg of suspected cocaine following the examination of a commercial truck at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta. The driver was carrying a shipment destined for Calgary, Alberta. During the search of the vehicle, officers also discovered 5.7 g of suspected opium.



The driver was subsequently arrested by the CBSA and transferred to the Alberta RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Unit's custody along with the suspected narcotics.



On April 10, 2023, the RCMP charged the 35-year-old driver with the following offences:

Importation of a Controlled Substance contrary to section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

and Smuggling into Canada contrary to section 159 of the Customs Act.

The individual is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on May 26, 2023.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. By stopping illegal drugs at the border, we're keeping our communities safe. This seizure is another great example of the ongoing cooperation between the CBSA and the RCMP in securing our borders."



– The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"We are proud of the work our border officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Canadians. I want to thank CBSA employees for their continued quick and decisive action and for their ongoing efforts to protect our country from illegal drugs."



– Brad Wozny, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The RCMP's Integrated Border Integrity Teams are dedicated to working with our Federal Partners, like CBSA, to disrupt organized criminal activity and to help keep illicit drugs from coming into Canada."



– Supt. Sean Boser, OIC of Federal Policing Calgary



Quick Facts

In November 2022 , CBSA officers discovered and seized a total of 96 kg of cocaine in two separate seizures (of 43 kg and 53 kg, respectively) from commercial trucks carrying produce.

, CBSA officers discovered and seized a total of 96 kg of cocaine in two separate seizures (of 43 kg and 53 kg, respectively) from commercial trucks carrying produce. In February 2023 , officers seized 300 kg of methamphetamine from a commercial truck declaring home décor goods.

, officers seized 300 kg of methamphetamine from a commercial truck declaring home décor goods. Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics and enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060 or submit a tip online.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945, Twitter: @CanBorderPRA