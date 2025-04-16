MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 4, 2025, border services officers detected and seized 17.6 kg of cocaine at the Montréal-Trudeau airport. This seizure is the result of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) inspection of baggage from a flight from Rio Hato, Panama.

Border services officers found several bricks of a white substance after examining a suitcase on the baggage carousel. A drug test confirmed the substance to be cocaine. A total of 16 bricks were seized, for an approximate value of $2,193,625.00 CAD. The drugs have been turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and an investigation is currently underway.

In 2024, the CBSA made 60 cocaine seizures in the Quebec Region for a total of 39.97 kg. Moreover, in 2024, across Canada, the CBSA seized 4,589 kg of cocaine at the border, an increase of 156% from 2023.

"I would like to acknowledge the exceptional dedication and professionalism of our border services officers who protect our country from contraband and organized crime. Thanks to their vigilance and expertise, we have been able to intercept significant quantities of cocaine, protecting our communities from the dangers associated with drugs."

– Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . Contact the Border Watch Line to report suspicious cross-border activities using our secure web form or by calling 1-888-502-9060 toll-free.

