MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by keeping firearms and prohibited weapons out of our communities and conducts criminal investigations into those who commit criminal offences under border legislation.

On February 6, 2024, Canada Border Services Agency investigators from the Weapons Smuggling Integrated Enforcement Team (WSIET), assisted by the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau, executed a search warrant in a residence located in the Versant District in Gatineau. At the site they found, among other things:

61 firearms

13 prohibited weapons;

22 air guns;

12 prohibited devices: 6 silencers and 6 high-capacity magazines;

Ammunition;

Shipping documents and packaging for silencers; and

5 electronic devices.

A 62 year old man was arrested and released while the investigation and analysis of the seized goods continues. Charges will be recommended to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) upon completion of the investigation.

This investigation was initiated in November 2023 following the Canada Border Services Agency's interception of a silencer in a courier package during commercial operations at Toronto Pearson Airport. Research has identified the importer as a Gatineau resident related to previous customs seizures for prohibited weapons.

"This search once again demonstrates the Canada Border Services Agency's efforts to control imports of prohibited weapons and devices. We are working with police forces to combat gun smuggling and trafficking in Canada and Quebec and protect our communities."

- Annie Beauséjour, Regional Director General, Quebec Region, Canada Border Services Agency

The CBSA investigates reports made by its officers at ports of entry across the country and uses search evidence to prosecute offenders.

Anyone with information on suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

