VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping prohibited firearms and illegal drugs out of our communities. As a result of an investigation by the CBSA's Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section, charges for firearm and drug possession have been laid against Cody Edward Ranger, a resident of Nanaimo, BC.

The CBSA launched an investigation after three firearm suppressors were intercepted by border services officers at Vancouver International Airport Air Cargo Operations between August and October 2022. On May 30, 2023, CBSA criminal investigators executed search warrants on a residence and two vehicles in Nanaimo, with assistance from the Vancouver Island District RCMP Emergency Response Team. A number of items were seized, including:

two loaded, prohibited 9mm ghost guns;

a loaded, prohibited shotgun;

a 9mm restricted rifle with readily accessible ammunition and suppressor;

two non-restricted rifles;

nine over-capacity magazines;

119 grams of methamphetamine;

335 grams of cocaine;

15 grams of MDMA;

10 grams of psilocybin; and

22 electronic devices.

On May 15, 2024, Ranger was charged in Nanaimo Provincial Court with the following offences:

three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; three counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; one count of Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code; and

and two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is currently in custody and proceedings are ongoing.

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping prohibited firearms and firearm parts out of our country and protecting our communities. We continue to investigate those who attempt to bring these items into Canada and work alongside our policing partners to hold them accountable."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to Canada in the future.

and contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to in the future. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

