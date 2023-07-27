LANSDOWNE, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping undeclared and prohibited firearms from entering the country and keeping our communities safe.

Today, the CBSA announced that it has laid charges following a firearms seizure in Ontario.

2 long guns, 2 prohibited handguns and a prohibited butterfly knife seized by the CBSA at the Lansdowne port of entry on July 5, 2023. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

On July 5, 2023, Richard Lyndon Ray, a U.S. resident, arrived at the Lansdowne port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination. During the examination, CBSA officers discovered 2 prohibited handguns, 2 long guns, a prohibited butterfly knife and ammunition inside the vehicle. All of the items were seized.

Ray was arrested and charged by the CBSA with:

4 counts of smuggling, contrary to Section 159(1) of the Customs Act

4 counts of non-report of goods, contrary to Section 12(1) of the Customs Act

Making false statements, contrary to Section 153(a) of the Customs Act

4 counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code

2 counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code

4 counts of careless use of a firearm, contrary to Section 86(1) of the Criminal Code

He is next scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on August 11, 2023.

Quote

"I'm tremendously proud of our officers at Lansdowne for intercepting these undeclared and prohibited firearms before they could enter Canada. This is another example of the important work our team does each day to secure the border."

— Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

Quick facts

Between January 1 and December 31, 2022, the Agency kept over 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe.

For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

It is a traveller's responsibility to learn about the rules to import a firearm or weapon into Canada . Firearms that are not properly declared, and the vehicles used to carry them, may be seized by the CBSA. The Agency may also launch criminal proceedings against travellers who violate border laws. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to Canada in the future.

. Firearms that are not properly declared, and the vehicles used to carry them, may be seized by the CBSA. The Agency may also launch criminal proceedings against travellers who violate border laws. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to in the future. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

Twitter: @CBSANOR

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500