The CBSA announced today that an arrest has been made for drug and firearms parts possession, smuggling and unauthorized importation offences, as part of an investigation by the CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET). The OFSET is a group of CBSA criminal investigators, intelligence analysts, and intelligence officers dedicated to investigating firearms smuggling throughout the province. Collaboration between Canada and US officials also contributed to the success of the operation, exemplifying the commitment made under the Cross Border Crime Forum.

In May 2024, the CBSA OFSET began an investigation after border services officers stopped multiple attempts at smuggling prohibited firearms parts into Canada. On September 4, OFSET executed search warrants at two homes in Oshawa, Ontario, with the assistance of the Durham Regional Police Service's Tactical Support Unit.

Evidence seized by the CBSA OFSET includes equipment that formed a clandestine narcotics lab, such as pill and drug brick presses, baggies, weight scales, vacuum sealers, and baking soda. Also seized were several drugs including MDMA, cocaine, oxycodone, methamphetamine, traces of fentanyl, and various illicit drug additives. Additionally, OFSET found several overcapacity magazines, magazine catch and release devices, 10 round magazines, a suppressor, a firearm conversion kit, a weapon mounted flashlight, 46 rounds of ammunition, multiple cell phones, SIM cards, a computer, and over $23,800 CAD.

Cameron Williams (24 years old) of Oshawa, Ontario, has been charged with 18 smuggling, possession, and importation offences:

Four counts of Smuggling Prohibited Device under Section 159(1) of the Customs Act pursuant to Section 160;

pursuant to Section 160; Four counts of Unauthorized Importation Prohibited Device under Section 104(1)(a) of the Criminal Code ;

; Three counts of Smuggling Designated Device under Section 159(1) of the Customs Act pursuant to Section 160;

pursuant to Section 160; Two counts of Possession Prohibited Device Knowing Unauthorized under Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code ;

; Two counts of Possession Prohibited Device Contrary to Prohibition order under Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; One count of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; One count of Possession Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking under Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act ; and

; and One Count of Possession Designated Device under Section 7(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Proceedings are ongoing and Williams' next scheduled court appearance is October 24, 2024.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their great work in protecting our borders and keeping firearms and illicit drugs out of our communities."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The Canada Border Services Agency's Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team is diligently working to keep Canadians safe. This investigation resulted in the dismantling of an active narcotics lab and the seizure of illicit narcotics, firearms parts, ammunition, weapons, and currency. This significant threat to our communities has now been removed."

- Abeid Morgan, A/Director, Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Smuggling firearms and prohibited weapons and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

