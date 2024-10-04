WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) plays a key role in ensuring the integrity of Canada's immigration system. The CBSA announced today the conviction of Balkaran Singh, 45, of Winnipeg for immigration-related offences.

In January 2021, the CBSA began an investigation after Singh, a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC), attended the Emerson port of entry to obtain work permits for three foreign nationals who accompanied him. Singh claimed he had made employment offers to all three individuals to work in a Gurdwara (a Sikh place of worship) near Winnipeg. CBSA officers denied the work permits due to multiple concerns and indicators and referred the case to the CBSA Criminal Investigations Section.

On December 12, 2023, the CBSA Criminal Investigations Section executed a search warrant at Singh's residence, place of business, and a Gurdwara. A computer, multiple cellular phones, and physical documents were seized as evidence. Digital forensic analysis of the devices proved that Singh did not adhere to the conditions set out in several employment offers at the Gurdwara and also revealed that he had created and procured fraudulent documents for clients of his immigration consultancy.

On February 21, 2024, the CBSA Criminal Investigations laid charges against Singh under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. On October 2, 2024, Singh pleaded guilty in the Manitoba Provincial Court to:

IRPA Section 126 Counselling Misrepresentation – one count

Singh was sentenced to two-years less a day of house arrest with a curfew, abstention from all intoxicants, prohibition from providing immigration advice, 200 hours of community service, and a $50,000 fine.

"I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their work in bringing those who knowingly infringe Canada's immigration system to justice."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The charges and sentencing announced today by the Prairie Region's Criminal Investigations Section reflect our commitment to maintaining the integrity of Canada's immigration system. Our officers worked diligently to investigate violations and we will continue to do our best to ensure those who break our laws are held accountable."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Section 126 of the IRPA is designed to protect victims of immigration violations by making it a criminal offence to knowingly counsel a person to directly or indirectly misrepresent or withhold information that could result in an error in the administration of the Act.

The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities that are connected to organized crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud , terrorism and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

, terrorism and other violations of the and the IRPA. The CBSA receives referrals for suspected immigration offences from a variety of sources, including partner organizations and other government departments. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities through the Border Watch Line or by calling 1-888-502-9060.

There is a wide variety of resources available on IRCC's website to help clients identify and protect themselves against fraud . IRCC urges clients to use the official departmental website to get accurate and reliable information about its programs to avoid becoming victims of fraud . Information about licensed immigration consultants can be obtained from the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants.

