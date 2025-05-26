VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 21, 2025, Cody Edward Ranger, a resident of Nanaimo, B.C., was sentenced to five years imprisonment (less time served) along with a lifetime firearm prohibition and ordered to provide a DNA sample.

Ranger pleaded guilty in Nanaimo Provincial Court to the following charges:

One count of Possession for the purpose of trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Two counts of unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited firearm contrary to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

In 2022, the CBSA launched an investigation after three firearm suppressors were intercepted by border services officers at Vancouver International Airport Air Cargo Operations between August and October 2022.

In May 2023, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Vancouver Island District RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants on a residence and two vehicles in Nanaimo. A number of illegal firearms and various quantities of illegal drugs were seized, including:

two loaded, prohibited 9mm ghost guns;

a loaded, prohibited shotgun;

a 9mm restricted rifle with readily accessible ammunition and suppressor;

two non-restricted rifles;

nine over-capacity magazines;

119 g of methamphetamine;

335 g of cocaine;

15 g of MDMA;

10 g of psilocybin; and

22 electronic devices.

On May 15, 2024, the CBSA charged Ranger with multiple firearm and drug possession charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Quote

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to keeping illegal drugs and prohibited firearms out of our country and away from our communities. Our officers and criminal investigators work diligently to secure the border and ensure that those who break the law are held accountable."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

