WINNIPEG, MB, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - On April 2, 2025, Gurwinder Singh Ahluwalia, a resident of Winnipeg, pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized employment of foreign nationals contrary to Section 124 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA). Ahluwalia was sentenced to 20-months house arrest and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

In August 2023, the CBSA Criminal Investigations Section began an investigation after receiving information about the employment and mistreatment of unauthorized workers at a local construction site. Investigators found paperwork and work permit applications associated to Ahluwalia who was the construction site manager.

In May 2024, CBSA executed search warrants resulting in the seizure of multiple electronic devices and physical documents. The documentation revealed that Ahluwalia lured foreign nationals to Canada to work without authorization and underpaid workers who had valid work permits. On November 26, 2024, CBSA laid charges against Ahluwalia under IRPA.

"The Canada Border Services Agency Criminal Investigations Section in Winnipeg worked diligently to investigate this case and provide evidence for conviction. We will continue to pursue prosecution for individuals who abuse our immigration system while safeguarding workers from exploitation."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities that are connected to organized crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud , terrorism and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

, terrorism and other violations of the and the IRPA. In 2024, the CBSA opened 184 criminal investigations into suspected offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

The CBSA receives referrals for suspected immigration offences from a variety of sources, including partner organizations and other government departments. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities through the Border Watch Line or by calling 1-888-502-9060.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

