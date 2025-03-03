LETHBRIDGE, AB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by ensuring individuals who attempt to smuggle illegal firearms across the border are held accountable.

On February 6, 2025, Randy Keith Thompson, a U.S. citizen, pleaded guilty in Lethbridge Provincial Court to attempting to smuggle a loaded Ruger LC 380 handgun into Canada, and was convicted of the following charges:

The loaded Ruger LC 380 handgun. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Section 159 of the Customs Act : Smuggling

: Smuggling Section 153(a) of the Customs Act: False or deceptive statement

As a result of the conviction, Thompson received an $8,000 fine and a 10-year conditional firearms prohibition order, and was ordered to forfeit the seized firearm and magazines.

On September 8, 2024, Thompson attempted to cross into Canada at the Coutts, Alberta, port of entry. After properly declaring two non-restricted firearms, Thompson was questioned by border services officers and referred for a secondary vehicle search where he admitted to having an undeclared, loaded handgun hidden in the vehicle. CBSA officers subsequently arrested Thompson and charged him for offences under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code.

Quote

"I want to thank the Canada Border Services Agency for their work in bringing those who knowingly violate Canada's firearm laws to justice. By stopping the smuggling of illegal firearms and holding those accountable, we are keeping Canadian communities safe."

– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"Stopping prohibited firearms from coming into Canada is part of the CBSA's commitment to protect our communities. This conviction demonstrates the important work being done at our borders and the consequences individuals face for smuggling. The CBSA will continue to remove illicit firearms from our streets and investigate those who break Canada's laws."

– Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Prairie Region

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca. In 2024, the CBSA in Alberta seized approximately 60 firearms and 820 prohibited weapons. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

seized approximately 60 firearms and 820 prohibited weapons. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures. Prohibited firearms and devices are high-risk commodities and keeping them out of Canada is a CBSA enforcement priority.

is a CBSA enforcement priority. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

