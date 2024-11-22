MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 20, 2024, two travellers from Kingston, Jamaica arrived at a Canadian International Airport. Border Services Officers from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) conducted a secondary search and found approximately 7 kg of powder cocaine, concealed inside one of the passenger's luggage.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Police detained, arrested and charged:

Shane Audley Black (37)

Importing of a Controlled Substance s. 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking s. 5(2) CDSA

Conspire to Commit Indictable Offence s. 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Oshin Yulanda McLeod (29)

Conspire to Commit Indictable Offence s. 465(1)(c) CC

The approximate street value of the cocaine that was seized is $210,000.

The two individuals were remanded in custody and appeared in Brampton court on October 24th.

"The illicit importation of drugs fuels organized crime, overwhelms our public health system and devastates communities and families. Thanks to our partnership with Canada Border Services Agency, together we are defending our borders and keeping drugs off the streets." - Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"The Canadian Borders Services Agency is dedicated to stopping the importation of illicit drugs into our country and we remain vigilant in our work with partners to ensure the safety of all Canadians." – Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Fast Facts

The CBSA screens goods, including commercial cargo and courier shipments, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest CBSA enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions.

With a presence across Canada , the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary. The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity with domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]; Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500