MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our border and disrupting organized crime.

The CBSA and RCMP announced today that an arrest has been made in Mississauga, Ontario for possession and trafficking of narcotics, including Nitazenes. Nitazenes are a class of synthetic opioid which can be up to 20 times more potent than Fentanyl. They are used to "cut" street drugs in Canada, and their high potency can increase the risk of overdose, particularly when mixed with other substances.

CBSA border services officers at the international mail and cargo processing facilities in Mississauga, ON, and Vancouver, BC, seized multiple shipments of synthetic opioids arriving from China and destined to an address in Mississauga. Officers also intercepted additional shipments intended for international export. Using various investigative techniques, the CBSA's Greater Toronto Area Region's Intelligence Section provided the RCMP with the evidence required to obtain a search and arrest warrant.

On January 3, 2025, the RCMP's Transnational Serious & Organized Crime seized over 5 kg of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, more than $120,000 CAD in cash and other proceeds of crime—including luxury watches and precious metals—from the accused's residence in Mississauga.

As a result, the RCMP arrested Matthew Phan (36 years-old) of Mississauga, and charged him with:

Trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance to wit: Etonitazene, its salts, derivatives, isomers and analogues and salts of derivatives, isomers and analogues contrary to Section5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Trafficking a Schedule 4 controlled substance to wit: Fencamfamine, its salts, derivatives, isomers and analogues and salts of derivatives, isomers and analogues contrary to Section5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking to wit: Etonitazene, its salts, derivatives, isomers and analogues and salts of derivatives, isomers and analogues contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking to wit: MDMA, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking to wit: methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule 4 controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking to wit: Fencamfamine, its salts, derivatives, isomers and analogues and salts of derivatives, isomers and analogues contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Unlawful attempt to export a Schedule 1 controlled substance to wit: Etonitazene, its salts, derivatives, isomers and analogues and salts of derivatives, isomers and analogues contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Unlawful attempt to export a Schedule 4 controlled substance to wit: Fencamfamine, its salts, derivatives, isomers and analogues and salts of derivatives, isomers and analogues contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Unlawful possession property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code.

Phan has not received bail and remains in custody.

Quotes

"This opioid seizure is yet another example of Canada's Border Plan in action and the effective partnership between the CBSA and the RCMP in stopping cross-border drug trafficking. Nitazenes pose a significant threat to public health, and these joint investigations are keeping our communities safe, both in Canada and across the border."

– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"Nitazenes are a lethal substance that pose a significant risk to the safety of Canadians, and the CBSA is committed to securing Canada's border from drug threats like this one. In collaboration with the RCMP, our officers and investigators work diligently to keep these synthetic opioids off our streets. The CBSA executed over 3,000 narcotic seizures in the Greater Toronto Area in 2024, keeping over 10,000 kg of drugs out of our communities."

– Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"This collaboration between RCMP Federal Police and the CBSA has resulted in a rapid response to protect the safety of our communities. We are very concerned that synthetic opioids are making their way onto our streets. This extremely toxic substance severely amplifies the risk of accidental overdose for all drug users. The RCMP is committed to battling transnational organized crime at all levels in Ontario, Canada and abroad."

– Inspector Nicole Noonan, Officer in charge of Federal Policing - Integrated Response & Organized Crime, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system As part of Canada's Border Plan, the CBSA has launched Operation Blizzard, a targeted, cross-country initiative aimed at intercepting illegal contraband arriving and leaving Canada , with a focus on fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics.

Border Plan, the CBSA has launched Operation Blizzard, a targeted, cross-country initiative aimed at intercepting illegal contraband arriving and leaving , with a focus on fentanyl and other synthetic narcotics. From December 9, 2024 , to January 18, 2025 , the Canadian Integrated Response to Organized Crime (CIROC) Committee composed of Federal, Provincial and Municipal law enforcement agencies, conducted a national sprint aimed at disrupting illegal fentanyl production and distribution in Canada .

, to , the Canadian Integrated Response to Organized Crime (CIROC) Committee composed of Federal, Provincial and Municipal law enforcement agencies, conducted a national sprint aimed at disrupting illegal fentanyl production and distribution in . The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. The RCMP works with the CBSA to protect Canada from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling. Organized crime affects the daily lives of Canadians in many ways that you may not be aware of. It can affect the taxes you pay (tax revenue losses from contraband tobacco and alcohol); your car insurance premiums (higher auto insurance due to car thefts by organized crime rings); your banking fees (banks recovering fraud costs); even your safety and health (drug-related violence, faulty counterfeit goods and currency). In terms of economic-related crimes (e.g. credit and debit card fraud ), it is estimated that organized crime costs Canadians $5 billion every year.

costs); even your safety and health (drug-related violence, faulty counterfeit goods and currency). In terms of economic-related crimes (e.g. credit and debit card ), it is estimated that organized crime costs Canadians every year. For the latest CBSA enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact: the RCMP Toronto West Detachment at 1-905-876-9500 Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time

To report suspicious cross border activities, you can contact the CBSA by using the confidential Border Watch Line online or toll free at 1888 502 9060

