CBSA and RCMP intercept human smuggling attempt in Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) play a key role in ensuring the integrity of our immigration system. Today, they announced the interception of a human smuggling attempt along the Niagara River, as part of Project Disrupt and Deter.

In December 2024, the CBSA launched Project Disrupt and Deter, an intelligence initiative aimed at monitoring vulnerable areas along the International Railway Bridge in the Niagara region. This project focuses on gathering intelligence related to irregular migration and disrupting organized human smuggling operations.

As part of this project, CBSA intelligence officers isolated an attempted human smuggling incident in which an individual jumped off a moving freight train as it entered Canada and attempted to flee in Fort Erie, Ontario. The CBSA, along with the RCMP, successfully intercepted the individual, who was subsequently arrested under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA). Additionally, two other individuals involved in the smuggling attempt were located nearby and taken into custody for questioning.

The individual was assessed under the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement and was ultimately found inadmissible to Canada and returned to the United States.

Niagara's Project Disrupt and Deter is part of a larger initiative dubbed Project Northstar, a national intelligence and enforcement strategy. Project Northstar positions the CBSA and the RCMP to develop early warning and monitoring to respond to any increases in irregular northbound movements whether by port of entry or between the ports. In line with the Government of Canada's Border Plan, these projects enable the targeting and disruption of organized crime groups facilitating illegal border crossing, and advance Canada's ongoing efforts to strengthen border security and immigration integrity.

In Canada, border security and integrity is a shared mandate between the CBSA and the RCMP. The CBSA is responsible for enforcement at 1,200 ports of entry across the country, while the RCMP is responsible for enforcement between ports of entry. The results of these joint operations aimed at dismantling organized human smuggling efforts strengthens enforcement and security along the Canada-U.S. border.

Quotes

"Canada's border plan is working. The joint efforts between CBSA and RCMP to detect and prevent human smuggling and other criminal activities along the Canada-U.S. border are keeping Canadians and Americans safe."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"Through this joint CBSA and RCMP investigation, we stopped human smuggling between Niagara and Fort Erie. Together, our frontline border services officers and regional Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division work with the RCMP to detect and remove individuals who pose threats to public safety and secure the border with the United States."

- Michael Prosia, A/Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The RCMP and CBSA have a long standing partnership in the Niagara area Border towns. This partnership and collaboration has supported another successful apprehension and serves to prove our continued commitment to securing our borders and effecting our mandates of border security. Frontline officers of the RCMP and the CBSA are dedicated to the cause of ensuring Canadians remain safe and secure."

- Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge of RCMP Border Integrity, Central Region, Ontario

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

X: @CanBorderSOR

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

X: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: @RCMP_Ontario_GRC

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contact information: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500; RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]