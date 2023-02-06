The enrolment centre in Houlton, Maine will expand interview capacity for applicants residing in eastern Canada and north-eastern U.S.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today the opening of a NEXUS/Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment centre at the Houlton, Maine port of entry.

NEXUS and FAST applicants are now able to schedule an interview at the Houlton enrolment centre ahead of its opening on February 10, 2023. CBSA and CBP officers will work together to conduct joint interviews.

The centre will be open two days a week, on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9am to 5pm (AST).

Applicants can schedule their interview on the CBP's Trusted Traveler portal.

The opening of this enrolment centre builds on measures that the CBSA and CBP have taken to expand the program's capacity to enrol applicants and is in addition to plans to extend further enrolment options to air travellers by Spring 2023, as announced on January 25, 2023.

Quick facts

The Houlton, Maine enrolment centre is located at the Houlton port of entry approximately 200 metres from the Woodstock, NB port of entry and is well-equipped for CBSA officers to work together with CBP to efficiently complete interviews and provide service to travellers.

enrolment centre is located at the port of entry approximately 200 metres from the port of entry and is well-equipped for CBSA officers to work together with CBP to efficiently complete interviews and provide service to travellers. Existing NEXUS and FAST members who renew their membership prior to the expiry date will have their benefits extended for up to five years to allow for the scheduling and completion of interviews, as required (if they have not been auto-renewed).

NEXUS members can save time when entering Canada and the U.S. by using dedicated NEXUS lanes at land crossing, designated kiosks and eGates at major airports, and faster processing at marine crossings.

and the U.S. by using dedicated NEXUS lanes at land crossing, designated kiosks and eGates at major airports, and faster processing at marine crossings. Applicants must be conditionally-approved by both CBSA and CBP before they can schedule their interview appointments. Some renewing members may not need interviews to renew their memberships and will be automatically renewed.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945