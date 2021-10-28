/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lawyers Financial Advisory Services Inc. ("Lawyers Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canadian Bar Insurance Association ("CBIA"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a business relationship with Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") (TSX: FSZ). The partnership will enable CBIA/Lawyers Financial to offer access to discretionary wealth management by referring lawyers with $1 million+ of investable assets to Fiera Capital. With a roster of more than 245 investment professionals – and approximately $179.5B of assets under management – Fiera Capital is a leading Canadian independent investment management firm.

"Lawyers Financial helps clients design a financial plan that defines their long-term goals," says Michael Holmes, Vice President Distribution and Wealth Management at Lawyers Financial. "Working with a team including their Lawyers Financial advisor and Fiera Capital, clients will have preferred access to investing expertise. Expertise in traditional investments, like equities and fixed income, and expertise in alternative investments."

"We are passionate about providing the critical building blocks that enable our clients to achieve their investment objectives. Through this partnership with Lawyers Financial, we'll be able to do just that while helping them expand their wealth offerings and supporting their investment advisors," says Michael Quigley, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Distribution at Fiera Capital. "Our broad investment platform across both traditional and alternative asset classes will enable us to offer innovative and customized investment solutions to qualified investors in their network of over 30,000 clients."

About CBIA/Lawyers Financial

Federally incorporated in 1981 as a not-for-profit organization, with roots going back to the 1950s, CBIA's mandate is to be the trusted provider of choice for insurance and financial products to the legal community, their families and employees in Canada. Being not-for-profit, success is measured in satisfied clients, not dollars. At all times, a 12-member Board of Directors, comprised of lawyers from across Canada, focus strategies on the best interests of the legal profession. Lawyers Financial is CBIA's brand representing a comprehensive suite of insurance and investment solutions and advisory services. To learn more about CBIA/Lawyers Financial, visit www.lawyersfinancial.ca.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$179.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Fiera Capital delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including Fiera Capital's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Lawyers Financial: David Camps, Vice President Marketing and Client Experience, 647 291-0319, [email protected]; Fiera Capital Corporation: Analysts and investors, Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-6619, [email protected]; Media inquiries, Alex-Anne Carrier, Senior Advisor, External Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 262-5668, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.fieracapital.com

