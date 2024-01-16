CBC'S THE NATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AMEXON'S RESIDENCES AT CENTRAL PARK FOR ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING EV INITIATIVE

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - AMEXON Development Corporation's The Residences at Central Park (www.centralparktoronto.com) industry-leading adoption of EV technology was recently featured on CBC News: The National.

https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/2295398468002e

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/canada-electric-vehicles-charging-ports-1.7058158

The CBC reported how the popularity of EVs is growing in Canada but charging infrastructure lags behind. They highlighted Central Park's EV initiative: "One massive condo development in Toronto is betting on the marketability of a net-zero future."

Central Park is one of the largest residential projects currently under construction in Toronto and is setting a new standard as the first large-scale project of its kind in North America to include EV charging stations in all parking areas for residents, visitors and retail venues. There will be over 1,500 EV charging stations installed at Central Park.

The National quoted Amexon's General Manager Ashling Evans: "It's a win-win for the environment. It also entices people that purchase a unit here to buy an EV vehicle, which is what we want people to do."

In light of regulations published recently by the Canadian government that will end sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, Evans said, "Purchasers are feeling good about their investment, as in just over 10 years not having an EV charger at your residence may prove to be a challenge."

The Residences at Central Park – winner of the Ontario Home Builders' People's Choice Award for Project of the Year is a 12-acre mixed-use community project on the edge of the East Don Parkland, located at 1200 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto M2K 2S5.

