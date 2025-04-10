AMEXON ANNOUNCES E-LOFTS -- A TRANSIT-ORIENTED DEVELOPMENT EMBRACING SUSTAINABLE PURPOSE-BUILT RENTALS

Conveniently located at Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road, e-lofts will transform an existing 15-storey office building into a vibrant residential property, offering authentic loft-style suites. Designed in collaboration with CORE Architects and II BY IV DESIGN, the development connects the natural beauty of the Don River parklands with the urban energy of Eglinton.

With direct access to major transit lines — including the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT and the future Ontario Line subway — e-lofts is a true transit-oriented community. Residents will benefit from efficient, low-impact commuting across the city. In addition, nearby green spaces, the Don River, and a vast network of walking and cycling trails provide easy access to nature.

The loft-style suites at e-lofts will feature 12-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete floors, exposed spiral ductwork, and structural elements for an industrial-chic aesthetic. Designed with space and flexibility in mind, the suites prioritize larger floor plans — ideal for young professionals, creatives, and urban families seeking a dynamic live/work lifestyle.

Amenities are thoughtfully curated to elevate daily living, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, expansive co-working spaces, pet daycare, and a stunning 12,000 sq. ft. rooftop patio. The rooftop will feature a saltwater pool, lounge areas, a communal herb garden, and outdoor fitness zones — all offering panoramic views of the city skyline and Lake Ontario.

True to its name, the "e" in e-lofts represents both the development's environmental focus and the energy of Eglinton Avenue. The project integrates a range of forward-thinking sustainability features, including copper-toned exterior façades with integrated solar panels — enhancing the building's energy efficiency while creating a bold and contemporary architectural identity.

"e-lofts represents an environmentally sustainable approach to modern urban loft living," said Deni Poletti, Founding Partner at CORE Architects, who leads the architectural design of the project. "Our design introduces bold, authentic loft character and seamlessly blends contemporary style with environmental responsibility."

The interiors of the loft residences will embody an unmistakable loft ambiance — creating a harmonious blend of trend, functionality, and comfort.

To bring this vision to life, Amexon has engaged award-winning interior design studio II BY IV DESIGN. Known for their innovative approach, II BY IV DESIGN will transform the soaring interior volumes into authentic loft-style suites.

"Working on e-lofts allows us to craft living spaces that take full advantage of the building's great 'bones' — the high ceilings, ideal floor plate, and exposed concrete elements," said Dan Menchions, Principal at II BY IV DESIGN. "The interiors are inspired by the expansive ceiling heights and views of the neighbouring Don River and are elevated by evoking the spirit and connection to the surrounding green spaces."

e-lofts will be a residence that lives, works, and plays — embracing a lifestyle grounded in human connection.

