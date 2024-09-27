AMEXON DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION WINS THE PRESTIGIOUS IPAX AMERICAS PROPERTY AWARD FOR "BEST SUSTAINABLE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT" IN CANADA

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - At the prestigious IPAX 2024 Real Estate Convention in Los Angeles, Amexon Development Corporation's visionary project, The Residences at Central Park, won the coveted IPAX Americas Property Award for "Best Sustainable Residential Development" in Canada.

"This recognition further solidifies our company's leadership in environmentally focused design and innovation," said Ashling Evans, General Manager of Real Estate at Amexon Development Corporation. "It's a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking design."

The IPAX Americas Awards stand as a globally recognized symbol of excellence, honouring outstanding achievements across the real estate sector. Each year, a distinguished panel of over 100 independent experts evaluates thousands of entries from nine global regions, awarding projects that exemplify innovation, superior quality, and environmental responsibility.

Amexon's award-winning Residences at Central Park—a 12-acre master-planned community of five towers—raises the bar for sustainable living with cutting-edge green technologies. As the first large-scale residential development in North America to feature EV charging stations for every parking space, the project stands at the forefront of eco-conscious design. With over 1,500 EV charging stations, this forward-thinking development sets a new benchmark for the future of sustainable urban living in North America.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the IPAX Americas Property Awards," said Evans. "Our dedication to sustainable practices and the integration of cutting-edge EV technology have clearly resonated with buyers, and we are thrilled to see this innovation celebrated by the industry."

The "Best Sustainable Residential Development in Canada" Award adds to a growing list of accolades for The Residences at Central Park, which recently won the Ontario Home Builders' Association's Project of the Year (People's Choice Award). The development has also been named a finalist for the BILD Green Builder of the Year and the OHBA Green Building of the Year, further cementing Amexon's reputation for excellence in sustainable development.

Located at 1200 Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto, The Residences at Central Park offers an unparalleled blend of nature-inspired living and sustainability, seamlessly integrating with the adjacent East Don Parkland. This innovative mixed-use community represents the future of sustainable urban living in North America.

centralparktoronto.com

SOURCE Amexon Development Corporation

For further information: David Eisenstadt, tcgPR, [email protected], 416-561-5751