MISSONI AND AMEXON DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PARTNER FOR THE LAUNCH OF MISSONI SKY, A FASHION-INSPIRED TOWER SET TO ELEVATE THE ART OF LUXURY LIVING

Inspired by Missoni's heritage, MISSONI SKY promises to redefine luxury living with its masterful blend of artistic expression and modern functionality. The tower will showcase Missoni's signature geometric style, seamlessly integrating the brand's iconic zigzag patterns and vibrant colour harmonies into every element — from the expansive lobbies and rooftop terraces to the fashion-inspired amenities and sophisticated interiors of the exclusive residences.

"MISSONI SKY represents the successful translation of our brand's style into an immersive living experience," said Alberto Caliri, Creative Director of Missoni Home. "This development brings Missoni's artistic essence to life, infusing every corner of the tower with our distinctive approach."

Elevating the Art of Luxury Living

MISSONI SKY's design pays homage to Missoni's rich artistic legacy, featuring the brand's use of bold colors, iconic patterns, and intricate details across its furnishings, textiles, and wallpapers. Each space within the tower exudes a modern, unmistakable Missoni ambiance, creating a harmonious blend of beauty and functionality. From the meticulously curated interiors to the spectacular amenities, every element of the tower will embody the brand's heritage, offering residents an environment where they can craft their own legacy amidst beauty and harmony.

To bring this vision to life, Missoni teamed up with Toronto-based design studio II BY IV DESIGN. Known for their innovative approach, II BY IV DESIGN has adeptly translated Missoni's fashion-forward ethos into the tower's interiors. "Working with Missoni has been an incredible journey, allowing us to craft living spaces that feel like stepping into a piece of art – modern, bold, and timeless," said Dan Menchions, Principal at II BY IV DESIGN.

A Beacon of Contemporary Architecture

Located in the vicinity of the King-Jarvis design district in downtown Toronto, MISSONI SKY will stand as a beacon of contemporary architecture. The tower's sleek, modern silhouette emerges from an elegant eight-storey brick podium that will house a boutique hotel, restaurants, and luxurious residential spaces. Rising above the podium is a striking glass tower offering panoramic views of Lake Ontario and beyond. Designed by the award-winning CORE Architects, the building "pushes creative boundaries and sets a new standard for urban living in Toronto," said Deni Poletti, lead architect at CORE Architects.

A Sustainable Vision for the Future

MISSONI SKY will set a new standard for eco-conscious development. In line with Amexon's Green Development Standard, MISSONI SKY will integrate numerous cutting-edge environmental initiatives, including EV charging stations in every parking space, underscoring Amexon's commitment to sustainable luxury living, placing Missoni Sky at the forefront of sustainable development in Canada.

"We are delighted to be working with Amexon on Missoni SKY interiors design project in Toronto, and excited to be furnishing the finest fabrics and design throughout this incredible tower," said Livio Proli, Missoni CEO. "Our creative team has come together to design bespoke luxury interiors that perfectly compliment the urban surroundings".

More details about MISSONI SKY can be found at Missonisky.com and Missoni.com

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. A promoter of a vibrant and optimistic aesthetic, Missoni encompasses a wide range of products and projects, including ready-to-wear collections for women and men, sportswear, beachwear, textile accessories, and home furnishings. Art and craftsmanship are inseparably linked in the world of Missoni, where creativity and design are coupled with an undisputed commitment to research and artisanal experimentation, reaching its peak in the development and application of the most sophisticated techniques in the field of knitwear.

About Amexon Development Corporation

Amexon Development Corporation is a leader in Toronto's real estate sector with over 50 years of success in luxury residential and commercial developments. Renowned for its commitment to design innovation and sustainability, Amexon continues to shape the future of urban living. Its latest award-winning project, The Residences at Central Park, is one of the largest condominium developments currently under construction in Toronto; winner of Project of The Year in Toronto, and Best Sustainable Residential Development in Canada.

missonisky.com

SOURCE Amexon Development Corporation

For further information: David Eisenstadt, tcgPR, [email protected], 416-561-5751