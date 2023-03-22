TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - CBC/Radio-Canada will be the Canadian broadcast home of the Paris 2024 and Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and CBC/Radio-Canada announced on Wednesday.

CPC has been the rightsholder of the Paralympic Games broadcast since Sochi 2014, working with CBC/Radio-Canada and a consortium of partners to bring the action back to Canadians. For 2024 and 2026, CBC/Radio-Canada will play a larger role, sublicensing the rights as the official broadcaster of the Games. Canada's national public broadcaster will provide comprehensive Paralympic Games coverage across its television, streaming, and digital platforms in English and French.

"We are so thrilled to build on our partnership with CBC/Radio-Canada for the 2024 and 2026 Games," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "The broadcast of the Paralympic Games is so important to highlight the incredible impact sport can have and to grow Paralympic sport in Canada, and together we have made many strides in recent years to advance the quantity and quality of the coverage. We look forward to continuing this great work with CBC/Radio-Canada over the next few years to celebrate and showcase the remarkable performances of the nation's Paralympians with all Canadians."

"We are proud to renew our commitment to presenting the very best in sport through our partnership with the Canadian Paralympic Committee," said Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada. "As Canada's Paralympic Network, it is a privilege to bring audiences the joy of watching Canada's talented Paralympians as they compete on the world stage."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games take place August 28 to September 8, 2024 and the Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games run March 6-15, 2026. More information about the broadcast plans will be available closer to the Games.

