Casting Now Open for Season 8 of CTV's Hit Series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

– Canadians can find casting details at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada –

– Following a record number of partners in Season 7, customized brand partnership opportunities are now available for Season 8 –

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/jhoEEatw

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Following an adventurous seventh season finale last month and the subsequent renewal of CTV's THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, Season 8 casting is now open for the nation's most-watched Canadian series of the 2018/19 broadcast year. Beginning today, aspiring competitors can apply for their chance to run the race of a lifetime at CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada . Along with today's casting announcement, Bell Media confirms that customized and wholly integrated brand partnership opportunities are currently available for Season 8 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA.



"It takes a very special duo to run this race and bring home the grand prize," said Mark Lysakowski, Executive Producer and Showrunner, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA. "We are thrilled to be looking for a brand new group of race teams that will bring their unique story and competitive spirit to the start line. We're looking for Canadians who think they have what it takes to be a part of the nation's most-watched Canadian series. It's a life-changing adventure that starts with a simple application video."

Fans and adrenaline-seekers from coast-to-coast-to-coast are invited to pair up with a teammate – a friend, sibling, parent, grandparent, partner, or anyone else they share a relationship with – and submit their audition for this once-in-lifetime adventure.

The submission deadline for Season 8 is Sunday, Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For further casting details and updates, including instructions on how to submit an audition video, Canadians can visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada , or follow the show on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram.

To view full press release, click here.



Source: Numeris, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 7: July 2, 2019 – Sept. 10, 2019 vs. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 6. Rankings based on commercial stations only.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Matthew Almeida, CTV Networks, 416.384.2629 or matthew.almeida@bellmedia.ca; Christy Sullivan, CTV Networks, 416.384.3624 or christy.sullivan@bellmedia.ca