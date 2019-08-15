Casting Now Open for CTV Summer Tentpole Series, HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE

– Complete casting details available at CTV.ca/MikeHolmesCasting –

– Production begins in October 2019; series debut to headline CTV's Summer 2020 schedule –

– Customized brand partnership opportunities for HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE are now available –

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - As announced during the #CTVUpfront in June, Canadian TV icon and professional contractor Mike Holmes and his children – Mike Jr. and Sherry – have teamed up to create their biggest and most ambitious project yet, the MADE® in Canada series HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE. Casting is now open for the inspirational and life-changing series, set to headline CTV's Summer 2020 lineup. Featuring the Holmes family as they transform lives, HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE is now looking for change-makers who also want to subscribe to Holmes' "Make It Right®" mantra and be part of this series.

Production for HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE begins this October. For all casting details, including instructions on how to apply and other FAQs, applicants can visit CTV.ca/MikeHolmesCasting.

HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE is looking for inspiring Canadians from all corners of the country who are striving to make a difference. Applicants can nominate an individual, group, or an organization in need of a life-altering renovation that will forever change a life or the lives of their group or community. The series is especially interested in hearing from young applicants who have an important cause and are looking for an opportunity to make a positive impact with the Holmes family's help. Anyone who is trying to make a positive change in Canada and who has a renovation project that can help their cause, can apply.

HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE is now available for customized brand partnership opportunities around the series. For more information, contact AdvertiseWithUs@bellmedia.ca.

HOLMES FAMILY RESCUE is produced by Make It Right Productions in association with CTV. Mike Holmes is Executive Producer. Grant Greschuk is Series Producer. Paul McConvey is Supervising Producer. For Bell Media, Tina Apostolopoulos is Production Executive. Robin Johnston is Director, Original Programming, Factual and Reality. Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming. Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media.

To view the full press release, click here.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Christy Sullivan, CTV Networks, 416.384.3624 or christy.sullivan@bellmedia.ca