KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) Cascades is pleased to make a concrete gesture to help the organizations supported by the Media Food Drive by offering a major donation of hygiene products.

On November 28, a Cascades team delivered 4,320 packages of toilet paper, representing 36,000 rolls, to the Montreal offices of the Media Food Drive. Cascades hopes that this donation, valued at $33,000, will make a difference in the communities the organization serves.

Cascades makes a donation valued at $33,000 to the Media Food Drive (CNW Group/Cascades Canada ULC.)

As part of its commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates, Cascades donated more than $50,000 worth of toilet paper and nearly 60,000 boxes to organizations in these regions in 2024.

"Cascades was founded and has grown thanks to the support of the communities in which we operate. It's natural for us to give back by supporting local organizations that directly help those in need. We humbly hope that these donations will help them in their essential mission." says Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. Driven by its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Canada ULC.

Media : Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, Cascades, 819 363-5164, [email protected]; Investors : Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades, 514 282-2697, [email protected]