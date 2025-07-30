KINGSEY FALLS, QC, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascades, a leader in environmentally responsible packaging and hygiene product manufacturing, announces recent investments of over $5.3 million at its Granby, Quebec tissue plant to increase the capacity of two strategic production lines and enhance product quality.

A new packer and higher-performance case packer have been added to the machine that produces bathroom tissue for the Cascades PRO Away-from-Home product line. These additions will increase production by 20% by the end of 2025.

Moreover, additional improvement investments have been made in another machine producing retail bathroom tissue. The integration of this state-of-the-art equipment will improve productivity, enhance the quality of the bathroom tissue produced and supports the Company's commitment to its partners. These changes will also increase production by 20% by the end of 2025.

This announcement reflects Cascades' commitment to driving strategic growth by improving profitability through efficient cash flow management and enhanced asset performance.

"These enhancement at our Granby tissue plant will expand our ability to meet the needs of our current and future customers. This investment is part of an ongoing effort to optimize our operations and consolidate our growth path," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades.

Acquired in 2011, the Granby tissue plant currently serves the residential, commercial and business markets for hygiene solutions and tissue paper.

Cascades is the industry leader in Canada and the sixth-largest tissue paper manufacturer in North America. Thanks to its investments in innovation, it has been developing a unique, value-added product line that meets third-party environmental standards. For the past six years, Cascades has ranked among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations, according to the prestigious Global 100 index produced by Corporate Knights.

The Granby plant currently has over 200 employees and is one of the region's top employers. It also provides a competitive salary and a benefits program tailored to its employees' lifestyle.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,600 women and men across a network of 66 operating facilities, including 17 Recovery and Recycling facilities which are part of Corporate Activities and joint ventures managed by the Corporation, in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

