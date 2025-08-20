KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in environmentally responsible packaging and hygiene product recovery and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce that three of its young leaders have made Pulp & Paper Canada's Top 10 Under 40 list, which recognizes excellence, leadership and innovation among young professionals in the pulp and paper industry across the country.

Louis Chauvette (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.) Benjamin Granger (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.) Leslie Ruggeri (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

Louis Chauvette is Technical Director in the Engineering and Operational Excellence team. Since joining Cascades, Louis has shown a rare combination of technical expertise, strategic thinking and people-first leadership. He has spearheaded major process optimization projects generating significant gains in terms of energy efficiency, production quality and environmental performance. Louis embodies the values of collaboration, continuous improvement and strategic vision through his ability to motivate others and connect the Operations, R&D and executive teams.

Benjamin Granger works as Director, Demand and Supply Planning for the Tissue sector. His journey from intern to manager is a testament to his determination, talent and leadership. After joining Cascades, Benjamin proved himself a strategic leader. Through his knowledge of demand forecasting, inventory optimization and production planning, our supply chain grew more agile and efficient in an ever-changing market, generating tangible value across Cascades. His collaborative approach, analytical mindset and commitment to continuous improvement are valuable assets to our organization.

Leslie Ruggeri is Plant Manager, Succession at the St. Marys plant. After obtaining her bachelor's degree in sociology and a human resource management certificate, she launched her career in human resources and recruiting before moving on to operations. Her versatility, natural leadership skills and ability to connect with people have made her transition a promising one. Her atypical journey combining human expertise and operational excellence brings new perspectives to Cascades. She's an ambitious leader boasting cross-functional skills and a true commitment to community development.

These three Cascaders represent the future of the industry through their leadership and significant contribution to the pulp and paper industry's growth. Their inclusion on this list is a testament not only to their individual talent, but also to Cascades's collective strength.

"This recognition is truly inspirational and showcases the exceptional quality of our new talent. The passion, discipline and vision they bring to the job every day help us grow our organization and build a more sustainable industry," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades. "On behalf of Cascades, I would like to extend our sincerest congratulations."

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,600 women and men in a network of 66 production units, including 17 recovery and recycling units that are part of the company's corporate operations and joint ventures located in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Media: Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Cascades, 819 363-5164, [email protected]; Investors: Jennifer Aitken, MBA, Director, Investor Relations, Cascades, 514 282‑2697, [email protected]