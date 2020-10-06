Caroline Begley Appointed VP of Marketing for Corby Spirit and Wine

Caroline, who most recently served as Vice-President of Marketing for Wine and Champagne at Pernod Ricard USA in New York City, is returning to her native city of Toronto where she will drive the growth of Corby's owned brands such as J.P. Wiser's whisky, Ungava gin and Polar Ice vodka, while working to increase the Canadian market share of leading Pernod Ricard brands such as Absolut Vodka, The Glenlivet Scotch whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Havana Club Rum.

"It's exciting to join a team with such a broad portfolio and scope," says Caroline. "Corby has a long history of making great Canadian whiskies and building authentic relationships with its Canadian consumers. I am looking forward to working on accelerating the footprint of the whole spirits and wines portfolio".

Caroline joins Corby after 16 years within the Pernod Ricard group, parent company of Corby. As a passionate consumer driven marketer, she has gained experience working across the world with Jameson Irish Whiskey in Dublin, Chivas Regal in London, whisky and Champagne in Shanghai and wine and Champagne in New York City, where she delivered sustainable revenue growth for the brands.

"I am thrilled to add Caroline and her breadth of experience and passion to the Corby team," says Nicolas Krantz, Chief Executive Officer of Corby. "Corby's broad portfolio, the Pernod Ricard brands and Canadian Whisky roster are in good hands. She will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to continue growing the brands both in Canada and abroad."

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

