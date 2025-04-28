Carolina Cat Selects Tecsys' Omni™ WMS to Enhance Distribution Efficiency and Support Growth

System modernization positions Carolina Cat to streamline operations and scale its distribution capabilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, today announced that Carolina Cat, a leading provider of construction and power generation equipment, has selected Tecsys' Omni™ Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimize their distribution operations. The strategic decision to adopt Tecsys' Omni™ WMS will support Carolina Cat's growth ambitions and enhance their ability to deliver exceptional service across their network.

Established as a prominent player in the construction and power generation equipment industries, Carolina Cat is committed to operational excellence and efficiency. The adoption of Tecsys' Omni™ WMS highlights their dedication to using cutting-edge technology to meet evolving business demands and improve their supply chain performance. As a long-time software vendor in the heavy equipment industry, Tecsys is uniquely positioned to meet Carolina Cat's evolving distribution needs.

"Carolina Cat is focused on driving operational improvements and delivering superior customer service," said Bill Belus, vice president, Supply Chain. "The choice of Tecsys' Omni™ WMS reflects our commitment to enhancing our distribution capabilities. This system will not only streamline our operations but also enable us to scale effectively while maintaining our high service standards.

Tecsys' Omni™ WMS is renowned for its advanced features and flexibility, tailored to address the complex needs of diverse industries. With robust capabilities designed to manage intricate distribution processes, Omni™ WMS will support Carolina Cat in optimizing inventory management, improving order fulfillment, and achieving greater operational efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with Carolina Cat and contribute to their continued success," stated Peter Brereton, president and CEO at Tecsys. "Our Omni™ WMS is engineered to meet the dynamic demands of the distribution sector. This collaboration highlights Tecsys' dedication to advancing supply chain technology and providing solutions that drive growth and efficiency."

The deployment of Tecsys' Omni™ WMS across Carolina Cat's distribution centers marks a significant milestone in their journey to enhance operational effectiveness and support their strategic objectives. This initiative not only promises increased efficiency but also aligns with Carolina Cat's commitment to delivering outstanding service to their customers.

For more information about Tecsys and Omni™ WMS, please visit https://www.tecsys.com/omni-retail-solutions/warehouse-management.

About Carolina Cat

Carolina Cat has been committed to serving the needs of its customers since 1926 by providing superior parts, service, sales, and rentals of construction and power generation equipment. As a family-owned company under the fourth generation of leadership, Carolina Cat operates 10 locations throughout Western North Carolina, serving industries such as agriculture, construction, data centers, financial services, forestry, governmental, healthcare, landscaping, manufacturing, paving, quarries & aggregates, and waste. Carolina Cat is proud to be part of the elite Caterpillar dealer network, offering a full line of new, used, and rental options with flexible financing, paired with highly trained service technicians and a large parts inventory. The business is built on the principles of trust, integrity, and a desire to help customers and employees succeed. For more information, visit http://www.carolinacat.com/.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2025. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

