Carleton University's Jessica Davis Receives Distinguished SSHRC Talent Impact Award

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Carleton University's Jessica Davis, PhD Candidate in the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs (NPSIA) has received the prestigious $50,000 Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Talent Impact Award. Davis received the award for her vital ongoing work in counter-terrorism, intelligence, and Canadian national security.

The award is given to one SSHRC-funded researcher each year. The SSHRC Impact Awards are the country's top awards for social sciences and humanities researchers.

"Today we face some of the most significant and complex challenges the world has ever known and Carleton's researchers are working on solutions that will have substantive and sustainable impact," said Carleton Interim President and Vice-Chancellor Jerry Tomberlin. "We are delighted that Jessica Davis has received the SSHRC Impact Award – it, and the growing number of investments and partnerships Carleton has received, are a testament to the calibre of our students and early career researchers."

The SSHRC Impact Awards celebrate the achievements of Canada's top leaders, thinkers and researchers in the social sciences and humanities. Finalists embody the best ideas and research about people, human thought and behaviour, and culture—helping us understand and improve the world around us, today and into the future.

"Realizing that other people care as much as I do about this topic has been transformative, and is inspiring me to push forward on a difficult, and often upsetting, topic," said Davis. "It's helping me pursue research to make the world safer and fairer for everyone."

Davis' research focuses on the effects and outcomes of counter-terrorism policy, specifically counter-terrorism financing legislation, policies, and practices. Her funded research includes a SSHRC partnership engagement grant, a research grant from TSAS, Canada's network for research on terrorism, to study gender and extremism, and a TSAS grant with Carleton's Alex Wilner to study kidnapping for ransom policy.

Davis is an associate fellow with the Royal United Services Institute's Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies, a senior visiting fellow with the Soufan Center, and a senior associate with the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS).

SOURCE Carleton University

For further information: Media Contact: Steven Reid (he/him), Media Relations Officer, Carleton University, 613-265-6613, [email protected]