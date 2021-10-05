Cargo Tapped by SkipTheDishes to Strengthen B2B Partnerships

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- SkipTheDishes (Skip), Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, has partnered with Cargo to create an ongoing, nationwide marketing strategy that supports Skip's commitment to their restaurant partners. Cargo's expertise in delivering marketing solutions and services in the business-to-business arena was a key factor in the agency's selection.

"Restaurant owners are quite possibly the most passionate small business owners, and we are thrilled to be working with Skip as their B2B partners, creating strategies and deliverables that will help Skip meet their restaurant partners' diverse and growing needs," says Miki Velemirovich, President of Cargo Canada. "We look forward to helping build value-rich programs and continue to elevate Skip as Canada's most valued food delivery partner."

Specifically, Cargo is working with Skip's corporate and independent restaurant partners to gain more business by driving order volumes, capturing new users, and building relationships. Additionally, Cargo will help to ensure that restaurants working with Skip are achieving their operational and strategic goals.

"As a proud Canadian brand, we are committed to being the best partner possible for our restaurants," says Alanna Rubino, Director, Partnership Marketing at SkipTheDishes. "Cargo's understanding of restaurant owners as well as the agency's expertise in business-to-business relationships will help us, and our partners, reach our shared objectives together."

About SkiptheDishes

SkiptheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkiptheDishes connects millions of customers with over 40,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada. Since the start of the pandemic, SkiptheDishes has worked alongside their partners to help them navigate the effects of COVID-19. To date, Skip has provided over $87 million to its restaurant partners in commission rebates and order-driving initiatives, while remaining the most affordable way for customers to get food delivered across the country.

About Cargo

With offices in Toronto, Canada and Greenville, SC, USA, the 65-employee Cargo agency has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Cargo was named one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine in 2020. You can learn more about Cargo at www.thecargoagency.com

SOURCE Cargo

For further information: Richard George, Cargo, (732) 614-9097 mobile; (864) 704-1193 office, [email protected], https://www.thecargoagency.com

Related Links

https://www.thecargoagency.com

