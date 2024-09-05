CarbiCrete Expands into Ontario, Signs Canal Block as Customer

The Port Colborne-based block maker will begin producing cement-free products at the start of 2025.

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - CarbiCrete, a leader in decarbonized concrete, has announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with Canal Block, a masonry producer in Port Colborne, Ontario.

Canal Block will begin producing cement-free CarbiCrete products at the beginning of 2025, once their plant has been outfitted with CarbiCrete's latest curing system.

In January 2024, CarbiCrete announced that NGen - Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing will contribute $3 million toward the design, building and installation of CarbiCrete's curing equipment into Canal Block's concrete block-making operations.

CarbiCrete's patented process for making decarbonized concrete eliminates cement-related emissions and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, by replacing cement with a steel-making by-product and mineralizing CO2 into the concrete for permanent storage. The technology is currently being deployed in Quebec by hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond.

"We are tremendously pleased to bring our cement-free concrete technology to Ontario through Canal Block," says Jacob Homiller, CarbiCrete's CEO. "For nearly thirty years, the Bylsma family has demonstrated a commitment to manufacturing more sustainable products, proving to be an ideal partner in our effort to decarbonize the built environment."

"Canal Block is very excited to incorporate CarbiCrete's technology into our product line," says Durk Bylsma, Canal Block's president. "And we look forward to offering a carbon-negative masonry unit to Ontario's construction market in 2025."

In addition to enabling the production of decarbonized building materials, CarbiCrete is selling the environmental attributes of the emissions reductions generated by its technology to help meet the market's growing demand for carbon removal and supply chain intervention projects. In May, the company announced that it had entered into a partnership agreement with 3Degrees, a leading climate solutions provider, who is overseeing the quantification and verification of the reductions and managing the sale of the resulting carbon credits.

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

