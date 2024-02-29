CARAS Unveils Final Round of Performers for The 2024 JUNO Awards Broadcast, live on CBC

The 53rd Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast adds performances from Alexandra Stréliski, Allison Russell and Aysanabee plus Jeremy Dutcher and Elisapie, airing nationwide on Sunday, March 24 on CBC

New event, JUNO Block Party Presented by FACTOR, debuts with a three-night festival

New block of tickets for Canada's Biggest Night in Music just released at ticketmaster.ca/junos

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the final lineup of artists set to perform at The 2024 JUNO Awards Broadcast hosted by Canadian pop icon, Nelly Furtado.

Among the highlights, Alexandra Stréliski will pay homage to Karl Tremblay, the iconic lead singer and co-founder of Les Cowboys Fringants in a joint performance with Allison Russell and Aysanabee who will pay tribute to legendary artists Gordon Lightfoot and Robbie Robertson. Additionally, Jeremy Dutcher and Elisapie will take the stage with a powerful performance that will delight audiences.

For three electrifying nights, the first-ever JUNO Block Party presented by FACTOR will feature a diverse range of Canadian talent and emerging artists who will command the spotlight and deliver unforgettable performances. Fans will experience an outdoor concert-style showcase featuring some of their favourite musicians and JUNO-nominated artists, including City Natives, Classified, Dave Sampson, Dizzy, Good Kid, James Barker Band, Joce Reyome, Reeny, Maggie Andrew, Scratch Bastid, TALK, and other surprise guests.

JUNO Songwriters' Circle presented by SOCAN and FACTOR in association with Music Publishes Canada, also announces performances by Begonia, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Jeremy Dutcher, Letih Ross, Luna Elle, Matt Andersen, Rêve, and William Prince. his event promises to provide unique insights into the creation of some of Canada's most iconic songs.

The JUNO Comedy Show presented by SiriusXM Canada will be hosted by the hilarious Travis Lindsay from Halifax, featuring stand-up performances from Derek Seguin, Graham Clark, Kyle Brownrigg, and Laurie Elliott. Meanwhile, the Junior JUNOS presented by Halifax Public Libraries, hosted by CBC Kid's Tony Kim, will include lively performances from Ginalina, Splash N' Boots, The Swinging Belles, and ABC Sing Song.

