Capital One Privacy Breach Class Action

VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Charney Lawyers P.C. has commenced a class action in Vancouver on behalf of all Canadians whose personal information was compromised in the Capital One Financial Corporation privacy breach announced on July 29, 2019.

The data of 6 million Canadians was compromised including one million social insurance numbers.

The compromised data is reported by Capital One to include application information for Canadians who applied for a credit card between 2005-2019.

The claim alleges that Capital One's credit card application includes your name, address, date of birth, email, primary telephone number, social insurance number, mother's maiden name and financial information including whether the applicant owns or rents, his or her annual pre-tax income, other household income, mortgage status, monthly rent or mortgage payment, and whether the credit card will be used for cash advances.

Ted Charney (lead counsel) said this breach may turn out to be extremely serious. "The account information is highly sensitive. In the wrong hands it can be used to commit identity fraud or to cause damage to your credit reputation. If released online it could be very embarrassing".

The hacker is alleged to have been in possession of the data since March, 2019, but to date it, remains unclear to what extent the hacker sold or distributed the data online. Capital One has to date not arranged for credit monitoring services or established a program to directly notify its customers of the breach.

To register for this class action email kiaras@charneylawyers.com

SOURCE Charney Lawyers

For further information: For media inquiries please contact Ted Charney at 416-964 7950 extension 225

Related Links

charneylawyers.com

