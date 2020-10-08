Capital Group names Sri Vemuri to lead sales efforts with financial advisors in Canada

Originally from Fredericton, N.B., Vemuri brings more than 20 years of industry experience working with advisors to help them build their practices, most recently spending 13 years in senior sales roles for Capital Group's U.S. affiliate. Prior to joining Capital, Vemuri was a U.S. wholesaler with Franklin Templeton Investments. He also serves on a variety of steering committees and has taken a lead in promoting diversity and inclusion in the asset management industry.

"I am excited to return to Canada and to leverage my Capital Group experience in this new role," said Vemuri, who will be based in the company's Toronto office. "I look forward to continue working alongside the talented and dedicated team at Capital Group as we expand our footprint coast-to-coast."

"Sri's experience is a great asset to our business — and to our mission to improve people's lives through successful investing," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group's Canadian business. "His experience in sales management, service, analytics and technology provide him with a unique set of capabilities that will greatly enhance how we work with our clients."

Capital Group has offered its portfolios to individual Canadian investors through Canadian investment dealers since 2000. Its current lineup includes 10 actively managed portfolios. As a privately owned company, Capital Group strives to share economies of scale with investors to keep fees as low as possible.

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2020, Capital Group managed more than US$1.9 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

The Capital Group companies manage equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

