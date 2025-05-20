TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada") today announced the May 2025 cash distributions for the Capital Group Canada ETFs. Unitholders of record as of May 27, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on May 30, 2025.

Details of the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Capital Group Canada ETF Ticker

symbol Distribution

per unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

frequency Capital Group Multi-Sector

Income Select ETFTM

(Canada) CAPM 0.060582 14021Y101 CA14021Y1016 Monthly Capital Group World Bond

Select ETFTM (Canada) CAPW 0.058827 14021X103 CA14021X1033 Monthly

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of December 31, 2024, Capital Group manages more than US$2.8 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

