Shim brings nearly 25 years of experience in both institutional and retail asset management to her new position. Most recently, she served as vice president of corporate initiatives for Guardian Capital Group. She holds a master of finance degree and a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Toronto and is a CFA charterholder.

Tuira joins Capital Group with over 20 years of experience, having most recently led Invesco Canada's Institutional Distribution business, where he oversaw sales, client servicing and consultant relations across Canada. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce with a minor in economics from McMaster University and holds the CFA and CAIA charters.

"Angela's extensive experience in both retail and institutional product strategy, management and development, combined with Mike's experience and network across the Canadian institutional market, will be incredibly valuable as we aim to become the partner of choice for our clients, offering a comprehensive suite of investment solutions to assist them in achieving their investment objectives amid an evolving industry landscape," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group Canada.

Capital Group manages portfolios using a distinctive investing approach, The Capital System™, which combines independent decisions with collaboration and diverse perspectives. It seeks to deliver long-term results across market cycles with less volatility. In Canada, the Capital Group organization's institutional investment strategies are offered as separate accounts and are used by a variety of corporations (for defined benefit plans) and public funds as well as endowments, foundations and other institutional investors. Capital Group's Canadian mutual funds are also offered for use in defined contribution plans.

Both Shim and Tuira will be based in Capital Group's Toronto office.

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, the Capital Group organization has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of March 31, 2025, Capital Group manages approximately US$2.8 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world.

Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital Group organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

