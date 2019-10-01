Capital Group hires Sophie Orru to support expansion in Quebec

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Capital Group announced that Sophie Orru has joined the company as vice president and wholesaler serving Quebec. Orru will be working with financial advisors across the province in both English and French.

Orru comes to Capital Group with 20 years of experience in the investment industry, most recently as a wholesaler with Franklin Templeton Investments in Eastern Quebec for nearly 14 years. Prior to that, Orru was an inside wholesaler at Invesco Canada, and spent several years in retail banking and investment sales at National Bank of Canada. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from the Université de Sherbrooke.

"Quebec is a very important market for Capital Group and I'm honoured to be the first wholesaler based in the province," said Orru. "With my industry experience, I look forward to continue building the brand and growing the business across the province of Quebec."

Capital Group is in the process of building out its Quebec-based sales and marketing team. In addition, the firm has launched a French website, and will add more content in the months ahead.

"The addition of Sophie to our team reflects Capital Group's plan to grow in the strategically important Quebec market, and to help investors pursue their financial goals," said Rick Headrick, president of Capital Group's Canadian business.

Capital Group was recognized by Morningstar Canada as a "best-in-class steward" in a December 2017 report. Over the past decade, assets have grown significantly as financial advisors and investors have discovered Capital's distinctive investing approach, designed to deliver repeatable and consistent results across market cycles. Capital Group has also prioritized sharing its global economies of scale with investors: As its assets have grown, fees have declined, further contributing to results. This has been consistent with Capital Group's overall focus on helping investors achieve their long-term financial goals.

Orru will be based in Quebec City as well as in Capital Group's office in Montreal.

For more information, visit: www.capitalgroup.com/ca/en

About Capital Group

Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. Since 1931, Capital Group has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2019, Capital Group manages more than US$1.9 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. The Capital Group companies manage equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

