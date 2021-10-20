Over 3,000 IG Wealth Management advisors across Canada will

use CapIntel's digital application to deliver tailored client proposals and more

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - CapIntel , a leading financial technology company that is elevating financial services to build wealth for all, today announced a partnership with IG Wealth Management (IG). The two organizations will work together to enhance IG advisors' abilities to quickly, simply, and more transparently deliver advice and proposals that address unique client goals.

Founded in 2017 and with over 9,000 advisors using the platform, CapIntel streamlines time consuming tasks so advisors can focus on providing best-in-class, holistic wealth advice. For advisors, time consuming tasks include gaining perspective on a client's current investments, investment comparisons, and proposal development. With CapIntel these tasks can be managed with ease.

Through CapIntel and IG's partnership, IG advisors will gain access to a powerful, real-time digital application.

"We're continuously looking for ways to enhance the tools and resources our advisors have at their disposal to address evolving client needs efficiently," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "CapIntel was a perfect fit for us. They're as passionate as we are about leveraging technology to improve the advisor and client experience. We look forward to rolling out their platform to our more than three-thousand advisors across the country."

What sets the new client experience created by CapIntel apart is the ability of their platform to deliver clearer, customized proposals, which are directly aligned with the client's risk profile. These proposals will open up opportunities for more collaboration between advisors and clients. Compliance management is integrated into the platform, allowing advisors to customize client presentations within a compliance-friendly framework, which then tracks the completion of key CFR (Client-Focused Reforms) checkpoints.

"IG Wealth Management is at the forefront of anticipating and addressing shifting client expectations, as well as evolving regulatory requirements. We're proud that our solution will help IG advisors navigate these changes," said James Rockwood, CEO, CapIntel. "Through the use of our solution, advisors will be able to address upcoming Client-Focused Reforms more efficiently, increase collaboration with clients and provide them with deeper transparency on their investments."

IG Wealth Management and CapIntel are planning to begin rolling the application out to advisors this year.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. Founded in 2017, CapIntel has been on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 9,000 advisors and 3 of the 5 Big Banks in Canada on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $114 billion in assets under advisement as of September 30, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $265.2 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2021.

